CAPITA PLC    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA PLC

(CPI)
Capita : Partners with Wealth Dynamix for Best in Class Client Lifecycle Management

05/12/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Wealth Dynamix, a global leader in Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, has announced a partnership agreement with Capita Consulting, the digital consultancy firm launched by Capita in 2019.

Operating primarily within the UK, the partnership will enable Capita Consulting to incorporate best in class CLM capabilities within large scale digital transformations for private banks and within wealth and asset management firms. Excellent CLM is key to retention and top wealth management services, it represents a wealth manager's desire to gain a deep understanding of every client's goals, preferences and sentiments, at every stage in the lifecycle

Collaborating with Wealth Dynamix, Capita Consulting will help clients achieve improvements in front office and advisor effectiveness, transform client experience and enable growth in a cost-efficient and compliant way, leveraging the power of Wealth Dynamix's CLM solutions. Clients will derive greater return on investment from their transformations through innovative client lifecycle management solutions that not only solve challenges of today, but also help prepare for future change.

WDX1is the flagship, multi-award winning digital CLM solution from Wealth Dynamix, designed to support complex requirements of wealth management companies from a single unified platform. Its capabilities span the entire client lifecycle, including client acquisition, client engagement, digital onboarding, regulatory compliance, relationship management, and ongoing client servicing.

According to Antony BreamManaging Director - EMEA and Americas, Wealth Dynamix, 'The Capita Consulting team brings vast expertise to wealth management firms looking to harness the power of digital, data-driven technology solutions. Our joint customers will enjoy a range of holistic efficiencies, cost savings and agility improvements when deploying WDX1 as part of a broader digital transformation project that fully supports the requirements of both advisors and clients as they build out successful, enduring and profitable relationships.'

Daniel Giannotti, Partner Lead for Capital Markets and Investment Management, Capita Consulting, commented 'In response to the large-scale digital transformation occurring across the private banking and wealth management industry in the UK, we are excited to launch our Wealth Dynamix partnership, part of our broader strategy to bring clients an ecosystem of best in class digital solutions, helping accelerate their digital transformations and achieve better outcomes. Our offering with Wealth Dynamix brings our deep sector expertise and delivery capabilities, combined with leading and highly relevant solutions for firms seeking to transform their end to end client lifecycle processes to achieve improvements in AuM, front office efficiencies and regulatory compliance.'

Disclaimer

Capita plc published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 12:09:15 UTC
