Capita : launches new look as part of corporate transformation

It's important for a business to keep its brand up-to-date, to stay modern and ensure its identity and imagery complement its corporate purpose and values. Over the last 18 months, we've worked hard to simplify and strengthen the business, prioritising the strategic and operational elements of the company transformation. The time is now right to refresh Capita's brand - it hasn't been changed for 13 years. I am proud of the progress we've made with our transformation. We seek constantly to innovate and provide new digital and technological solutions - and strive to deliver on our purpose of creating better outcomes for all our stakeholders.

Jon Lewis

Chief Executive Officer, Capita