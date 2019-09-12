Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capita Plc    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA PLC

(CPI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/12 05:44:16 am
144.85 GBp   +2.95%
05:17aCAPITA : launches new look as part of corporate transformation
PU
09/11Forever 21 Plans Bankruptcy Filing -- Update
DJ
09/11CAPITA PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capita : launches new look as part of corporate transformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 05:17am EDT

It's important for a business to keep its brand up-to-date, to stay modern and ensure its identity and imagery complement its corporate purpose and values. Over the last 18 months, we've worked hard to simplify and strengthen the business, prioritising the strategic and operational elements of the company transformation. The time is now right to refresh Capita's brand - it hasn't been changed for 13 years. I am proud of the progress we've made with our transformation. We seek constantly to innovate and provide new digital and technological solutions - and strive to deliver on our purpose of creating better outcomes for all our stakeholders.

Jon Lewis

Chief Executive Officer, Capita

Disclaimer

Capita plc published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 09:16:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITA PLC
05:17aCAPITA : launches new look as part of corporate transformation
PU
09/11Forever 21 Plans Bankruptcy Filing -- Update
DJ
09/11CAPITA PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09/05CAPITA PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08/29CAPITA : and Dragonfly AI partner to grow predictive visual analytics platform
PU
08/29Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
DJ
08/28How Bayer-Monsanto Became One of the Worst Corporate Deals -- In 12 Charts
DJ
08/27DEMOCRATS' EMERGING TAX IDEA : Look Beyond Income, -2-
DJ
08/27CAPITA : Holding(s) in Company
PU
08/27CAPITA PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 668 M
EBIT 2019 325 M
Net income 2019 50,3 M
Debt 2019 1 510 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 2 330 M
Chart CAPITA PLC
Duration : Period :
Capita Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 156,85  GBp
Last Close Price 140,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Patrick Butcher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Brown Chief Information Officer
Gillian Sheldon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITA PLC25.35%2 873
CINTAS CORPORATION46.45%25 214
TELEPERFORMANCE35.39%12 173
EDENRED33.76%11 490
INTERTEK GROUP12.46%10 714
BUREAU VERITAS SA21.38%10 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group