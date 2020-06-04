Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capita Plc    CPI   GB00B23K0M20

CAPITA PLC

(CPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/04 05:16:19 am
37.85 GBX   -2.82%
04:41aCAPITA : software helps Westward Housing Group simplify payment processes
PU
03:37aCAPITA PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/22CAPITA PLC : - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capita : software helps Westward Housing Group simplify payment processes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 04:41am EDT

Capita plc (Capita) has secured a five-year contract worth £560,000 with Westward Housing Group to deliver an integrated 'multi-channel' solution, simplifying its payment processes.

Capita's Pay360 will supply Westward Housing Group with a range of payment channels that are fully Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant, ensuring that sensitive card information is managed according to financial authority standards and tenants are able to select from diverse payment methods, dependant on which are most suitable for them.

Pay360's solution will give Westward Housing Group, a large housing association in the south west, a complete range of diverse payment channels for their tenants. Payment channels include an automated payment line available 24/7, scheduled payments, online payments links, as well as other online payment options with 'shopping baskets' and 'digital wallets', such as Visa Checkout. The solution also allows Westward Housing Group to support tenants wishing to pay by direct debit, at a Post Office or via PayPoint.

Westward Housing Group already uses Capita One's OPEN Housing, an integrated housing management system, that streamlines essential processes including rent accounting, repairs and asset management. Pay360's payment solution will be integrated with OPEN Housing.

The award followed an original evaluation process run by 3C Consultants who are leading providers of specialist IT consultants in the social housing sector.

Stephen Ferry, managing director of Pay360, said: 'This contract with Westward Housing Group is a clear demonstration of our ability to deliver complex and innovative payment solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We have over 18 years' experience in the payment industry and this gives us a clear understanding of what housing clients and their tenants needs.'

Jack Beer, Housing Services Manager at Westward Housing Group, said: 'We pride ourselves on being able to deliver the best services we can to all our tenants. This transformation of our payment processes not only enables us to offer multiple payment options to our tenants but it also frees up time for our staff so they can focus on value-added tasks.'

Note to editors:

The total IFRS15 transaction price (order book) for the five-year contract is £560,000.

Disclaimer

Capita plc published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 08:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPITA PLC
04:41aCAPITA : software helps Westward Housing Group simplify payment processes
PU
03:37aCAPITA PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/22CAPITA PLC : - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PR
05/12CAPITA : Partners with Wealth Dynamix for Best in Class Client Lifecycle Managem..
PU
05/05CAPITA PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
05/04CAPITA PLC : - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares
PR
04/27CAPITA : signs teachers' pension contract extension with Department for Educatio..
PU
04/27CAPITA PLC : - Capita signs teachers' pension contract extension
PR
04/21CAPITA PLC : - Changes to Director/PDMR Remuneration
PR
04/21CAPITA : secures £3.1m contract with Border Force to ‘digitise the seas'
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 391 M 4 251 M 4 251 M
Net income 2020 26,4 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 476 M 1 850 M 1 850 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 645 M 813 M 809 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 61 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CAPITA PLC
Duration : Period :
Capita Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 70,18 GBp
Last Close Price 38,95 GBp
Spread / Highest target 234%
Spread / Average Target 80,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Patrick Butcher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Brown Chief Information Officer
Gillian Sheldon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITA PLC-76.26%813
CINTAS CORPORATION0.64%28 178
TELEPERFORMANCE4.69%15 008
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC10.35%11 631
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-5.13%11 259
EDENRED-13.69%10 850
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group