Capita : software helps Westward Housing Group simplify payment processes

Capita plc (Capita) has secured a five-year contract worth £560,000 with Westward Housing Group to deliver an integrated 'multi-channel' solution, simplifying its payment processes.

Capita's Pay360 will supply Westward Housing Group with a range of payment channels that are fully Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant, ensuring that sensitive card information is managed according to financial authority standards and tenants are able to select from diverse payment methods, dependant on which are most suitable for them.

Pay360's solution will give Westward Housing Group, a large housing association in the south west, a complete range of diverse payment channels for their tenants. Payment channels include an automated payment line available 24/7, scheduled payments, online payments links, as well as other online payment options with 'shopping baskets' and 'digital wallets', such as Visa Checkout. The solution also allows Westward Housing Group to support tenants wishing to pay by direct debit, at a Post Office or via PayPoint.

Westward Housing Group already uses Capita One's OPEN Housing, an integrated housing management system, that streamlines essential processes including rent accounting, repairs and asset management. Pay360's payment solution will be integrated with OPEN Housing.

The award followed an original evaluation process run by 3C Consultants who are leading providers of specialist IT consultants in the social housing sector.

Stephen Ferry, managing director of Pay360, said: 'This contract with Westward Housing Group is a clear demonstration of our ability to deliver complex and innovative payment solutions to meet the needs of our clients. We have over 18 years' experience in the payment industry and this gives us a clear understanding of what housing clients and their tenants needs.'

Jack Beer, Housing Services Manager at Westward Housing Group, said: 'We pride ourselves on being able to deliver the best services we can to all our tenants. This transformation of our payment processes not only enables us to offer multiple payment options to our tenants but it also frees up time for our staff so they can focus on value-added tasks.'

Note to editors:

The total IFRS15 transaction price (order book) for the five-year contract is £560,000.