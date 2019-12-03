Log in
China urges regions to tackle pollution in major rivers

12/03/2019 | 07:52pm EST

Some Chinese regions near key waterways the Yangtze and Yellow rivers are "seriously lagging" state water quality standards despite big improvements overall this year, the environment ministry said.

China divides its water resources into six grades, with the top three considered safe for human use, and the lowest, "below grade V", unfit even for industrial or irrigation purposes.

Some 75.4% of China's water was judged to be in the top three grades in the first 10 months of this year, up 2.3 percentage points from a year earlier, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said late on Wednesday.

Just 3.2% was found to be "below grade V", down 1.9 percentage points on the year.

However, "some regions were seriously lagging in their water environment targets", the ministry said.

Parts of the Yangtze river and Bohai Bay, near the industrial region of Tianjin, needed to work harder to eliminate water "below grade V", it added.

The Yellow river also required "urgent" pollution treatment work on its middle and lower reaches.

China's per capita water resources are around a quarter of the global average, and with demand still rising, it is trying to remediate contaminated water sources and improve efficiency.

It is in the middle of a wide-reaching programme to clean up the Yangtze, its biggest river, and put an end to major development along its banks. [nL3N27Z0G5]

(Reporting by David Stanway; editing by Richard Pullin)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 686 M
EBIT 2019 301 M
Net income 2019 40,9 M
Debt 2019 1 510 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 62,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,11x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 2 594 M
Chart CAPITA PLC
Duration : Period :
Capita Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 158,39  GBp
Last Close Price 156,65  GBp
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Lewis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Powell Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Patrick Butcher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Brown Chief Information Officer
Gillian Sheldon Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITA PLC39.69%3 358
CINTAS CORPORATION53.02%26 485
TELEPERFORMANCE51.00%13 690
EDENRED38.84%12 026
BUREAU VERITAS SA31.44%11 586
UNITED RENTALS49.27%11 438
