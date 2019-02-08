Capital Bancorp Reports Results for 2018

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, for the fourth quarter of 2017, we reported a net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, as we incurred one-time expenses and lost revenue related to our credit card system conversion of $4.6 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net income grew 79.6% year over year to $12.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share. In comparison, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was $7.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted share after giving effect to the one time items in the fourth quarter of 2017. Return on average assets was 1.27% and return on average equity was 12.26% for the fourth quarter of 2018. For the comparable period in 2017, the return on average assets was (0.25)% and the return on average equity was (3.11)%.
2018 Highlights
During the fourth quarter of 2018, the underwriters of the Company’s initial public offering that closed on September 28, 2018, purchased an additional 334,310 shares of the Company’s common stock for approximately $3.9 million in connection with the exercise in full of their option to purchase additional shares. The Company issued and sold an aggregate of 1,834,310 shares of its common stock in the offering, raising approximately $21.4 million of primary capital to support growth.
Net income increased to $3.5 million for fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss of $644 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Book value per share increased 20.7% to $8.38 at December 31, 2018 from $6.94 at December 31, 2017, driven by earnings growth of the Company and the impact of the initial public offering of common stock.
In the fourth quarter, total loans increased $44.9 million or 4.7% to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $955.4 million at September 30, 2018. Total loans increased $112.8 million or 12.7% from $887.4 million at December 31, 2017.
In the fourth quarter, total deposits increased 4.8% to $955.2 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $911.1 million at September 30, 2018, and increased by $50.3 million from $904.9 million at December 31, 2017.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, average noninterest bearing deposits increased 22.8% to $215.8 million, compared to $175.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.
Net interest margin, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, increased 52 basis points to 5.46% compared to 4.94% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, primarily due to non-recurring foregone interest and fees on our credit card portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2017. Net interest margin decreased 10 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018.
Asset quality remained steady during 2018, as non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.44% at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.54% at December 31, 2017. For the quarter, net chargeoffs to average loans were 0.09%, down 2 bps from September 30, 2018.
OpenSky®, the Bank's secured, digitally driven nationwide credit card platform, realized benefits of cost initiatives and scale to meaningfully lower its operating costs on a per open accounts basis.
Church Street Mortgage, the Bank's residential mortgage banking arm, remained profitable for the quarter even as volumes fell from previous levels. During the quarter, the fintech digital mortgage platform was successfully launched.
“We continued to execute our strategy in the fourth quarter, posting net income of $3.5 million,” stated Ed Barry, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our disciplined approach to client selection contributed to the expansion of core net interest margin excluding credit card. Loan and deposits growth accelerated during the quarter, and we were also able to capitalize on market disruption and hire some great talent on the sales front.”
COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
Quarter Ended
4th Quarter
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2018 - 2017
December 31,
2018 - 2017
(in thousands except per share data)
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Earnings Summary
Interest income
$
18,238
$
14,681
24.2
%
$
69,127
$
56,666
22.0
%
Interest expense
3,348
2,120
57.9
%
11,239
7,755
44.9
%
Net interest income
14,890
12,561
18.5
%
57,888
48,911
18.4
%
Provision for loan losses
500
785
(36.3
)%
2,140
2,655
(19.4
)%
Noninterest income
3,466
2,968
16.8
%
16,124
15,149
6.4
%
Noninterest expense
13,094
13,327
(1.7
)%
54,123
47,306
14.4
%
Income before income taxes
4,762
1,417
236.1
%
17,749
14,099
25.9
%
Income tax expense
1,276
2,061
(38.1
)%
4,982
6,990
(28.7
)%
Net income (loss)
$
3,486
$
(644
)
(641.3
)%
$
12,767
$
7,109
79.6
%
Weighted average common shares - Basic(1)
13,554
11,270
20.3
%
12,116
11,261
7.6
%
Weighted average common shares - Diluted(1)
13,866
11,626
19.3
%
12,462
11,428
9.0
%
Earnings per common share - Basic(1)
$
0.26
$
(0.06
)
(533.3
)%
$
1.05
$
0.63
66.7
%
Earnings per common share - Diluted(1)
$
0.25
$
(0.06
)
(516.7
)%
$
1.02
$
0.62
64.5
%
Return on average assets
1.27
%
(0.25
)%
(608.0
)%
1.22
%
1.17
%
4.3
%
Return on average equity
12.26
%
(3.11
)%
(494.2
)%
13.94
%
14.75
%
(5.5
)%
(1) Gives effect to a four-for-one common stock split completed effective August 15, 2018.
Quarter Ended
4th Quarter
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2018 - 2017
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in thousands except per share data)
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2018
2018
Balance Sheet Highlights
Assets
$
1,105,058
$
1,026,009
7.7
%
$
1,072,905
$
1,067,786
$
1,017,613
Investment securities
46,932
54,029
(13.1
)%
48,067
49,799
51,706
Mortgage loans held for sale
18,526
26,344
(29.7
)%
21,373
21,370
17,353
Loans
1,000,268
887,420
12.7
%
955,412
920,783
900,033
Allowance for loan losses
11,308
10,033
12.7
%
10,892
10,447
10,157
Deposits
955,240
904,899
5.6
%
911,116
938,364
897,153
Borrowings and repurchase agreements
7,332
13,260
(44.7
)%
28,239
14,445
12,071
Senior promissory note
—
2,000
(100.0
)%
—
—
—
Subordinated debentures
15,393
15,361
0.2
%
15,386
15,378
15,369
Total stockholders' equity
114,564
80,119
43.0
%
106,657
86,994
83,453
Tangible common equity
114,564
80,119
43.0
%
106,657
86,994
83,453
Common shares outstanding
13,672
11,537
18.5
%
13,191
11,661
11,595
Tangible book value per share
$
8.38
$
6.94
20.7
%
$
8.09
$
7.46
$
7.19
Operating Results
Net interest margin increased 52 basis points to 5.46% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to 4.94% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, largely due to non-recurring foregone interest and fees on our credit card portfolio during our system conversion in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, our average interest-earning assets increased by $73.8 million, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, while the average yield on our interest-earning assets increased by 91 basis points. In addition, our average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $2.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018, with the respective average rate increasing by 66 basis points. As a result, net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 18.5%, to $14.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net interest margin was 5.59%, an increase of 47 basis points over the same period in 2017. This increase included an average interest-earning assets increase of $80.3 million and an average interest-bearing liabilities increase of $23.9 million compared to the same twelve month period in 2017. In addition, the average yields on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities increased 74 basis points and 44 basis points , respectively. Net interest income increased $9.0 million , or 18.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.
During the three months ended December 31, 2018, we recorded a provision for loan losses of $500 thousand on net chargeoffs for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $83 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized. During the three months ended December 31, 2017, our provision for loan losses was $785 thousand, as net chargeoffs for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $444 thousand, or 0.05% of average loans, annualized. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, our provision for loan losses was $2.1 million and $2.7 million, respectively. Our allowance for loan losses was $11.3 million, or 1.13% of loans, at December 31, 2018, which provided approximately 242% coverage of nonperforming assets at such date, compared to $10.0 million, or 1.13% of loans, and approximately 186% coverage of nonperforming assets at December 31, 2017.
Noninterest income was $3.5 million and $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, noninterest income was $16.1 million and $15.1 million, respectively. The increase in noninterest income during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was driven by increases in credit card fees partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenue. Noninterest income decreased $774 thousand during the three months ended December 31, 2018 related primarily to decreases in credit card fees and mortgage banking revenue.
Noninterest expense was $13.1 million and $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $54.1 million and $47.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase in noninterest expense during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 was driven primarily by increases in data processing costs, salaries and benefits, occupancy, and other expenses. During the fourth quarter of 2017, we converted our credit card processing system to a new vendor to further scale the business. Due to projected growth of our credit card, mortgage and commercial banking businesses, data processing costs will continue to be a significant expense.
Income tax expense was $5.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2017, a decrease of 28.7% as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 which reduced the corporate tax rate to 21% beginning in 2018.
Financial Condition
Total assets at December 31, 2018 were $1.1 billion, up 7.7% as compared to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2017. Gross loans were $1.0 billion, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, as of December 31, 2018, compared to $887.4 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of 12.7%. Deposits were $955.2 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of 5.6%, as compared to $904.9 million at December 31, 2017.
Nonperforming assets were $4.8 million, or 0.44% of total assets, as of December 31, 2018. Comparatively, nonperforming assets were $5.5 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at December 31, 2017. Of the $4.8 million in total nonperforming assets as of December 31, 2018, nonperforming loans represented $4.7 million, of which troubled debt restructurings amounted to $284 thousand. Also included in nonperforming assets at such date was other real estate owned which represented $142 thousand.
Stockholders’ equity totaled $114.6 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $80.1 million at December 31, 2017. The increase was due to increased earnings and the initial public offering, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, of approximately $21.4 million. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank's capital ratios continue to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands except per share data)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
17,774
$
14,214
$
67,229
$
54,996
Investment securities available for sale
255
284
1,041
1,067
Federal funds sold and other
209
183
857
602
Total interest income
18,238
14,681
69,127
56,665
Interest expense
Deposits
2,916
1,802
9,792
6,434
Borrowed funds
432
318
1,447
1,321
Total interest expense
3,348
2,120
11,239
7,755
Net interest income
14,890
12,561
57,888
48,910
Provision for loan losses
500
785
2,140
2,655
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
14,390
11,776
55,748
46,255
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposits
119
125
484
460
Credit card fees
1,439
(15
)
6,048
4,014
Mortgage banking revenue
2,097
2,799
9,477
10,377
Loss on sale of investment securities available for sale
—
—
(2
)
—
Loss on sale of foreclosed real estate
(21
)
(52
)
(21
)
(52
)
Loss on disposal of premises and equipment
(276
)
(77
)
(276
)
(77
)
Other fees and charges
108
187
414
427
Total noninterest income
3,466
2,967
16,124
15,149
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
6,081
5,551
25,164
23,819
Occupancy and equipment
1,078
1,052
4,319
3,829
Professional fees
759
484
2,124
1,875
Data processing
3,618
5,127
15,439
10,621
Advertising
347
470
1,460
1,922
Loan processing
266
285
1,077
1,409
Other real estate expenses, net
(10
)
(82
)
28
19
Other operating
955
439
4,512
3,814
Total noninterest expenses
13,094
13,326
54,123
47,308
Income before income taxes
4,762
1,417
17,749
14,096
Income tax expense
1,276
2,061
4,982
6,990
Net income
$
3,486
$
(644
)
$
12,767
$
7,106
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share data)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
10,431
$
8,189
Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions
22,007
40,356
Federal funds sold
2,285
3,766
Total cash and cash equivalents
34,723
52,311
Investment securities available for sale
46,932
54,029
Restricted investments
2,503
2,369
Loans held for sale
18,526
26,344
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses
988,960
877,387
Premises and equipment, net
2,975
2,601
Accrued interest receivable
4,462
3,867
Deferred income taxes
3,654
3,382
Foreclosed real estate
142
93
Prepaid income taxes
90
1,532
Other assets
2,091
2,094
Total assets
$
1,105,058
$
1,026,009
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$
242,259
$
196,635
Interest bearing
712,981
708,264
Total deposits
955,240
904,899
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
3,332
11,260
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,000
2,000
Other borrowed funds
17,393
17,361
Accrued interest payable
1,565
1,084
Other liabilities
10,964
9,286
Total liabilities
990,494
945,890
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017
—
—
Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 13,672,479 and 11,537,196 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively(1)
137
115
Additional paid-in capital(1)
49,321
27,051
Retained earnings
65,701
53,200
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(595
)
(247
)
Total stockholders' equity
114,564
80,119
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,105,058
$
1,026,009
(1) Shares of common stock authorized, issued and outstanding and additional paid-in capital totals have been adjusted to reflect the four-for-one stock split completed effective August 15, 2018.
The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate(1)
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate(1)
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Interest bearing deposits
$
35,797
$
161
1.78
%
$
48,263
$
168
1.38
%
Federal funds sold
1,509
9
2.39
%
2,184
6
1.10
%
Restricted stock
3,229
39
4.75
%
2,411
9
1.50
%
Investment securities
47,365
255
2.14
%
55,290
284
2.04
%
Loans(2)(3)(4)
994,110
17,774
7.09
%
900,095
14,214
6.27
%
Total interest earning assets
1,082,010
18,238
6.69
%
1,008,243
14,681
5.78
%
Noninterest earning assets
8,557
9,844
Total assets
$
1,090,567
$
1,018,087
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing deposits
$
683,389
2,916
1.69
%
$
698,866
1,802
1.02
%
Borrowed funds
49,998
432
3.43
%
32,023
318
3.94
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
733,387
3,348
1.81
%
730,889
2,120
1.15
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing liabilities
10,022
9,560
Noninterest bearing deposits
234,357
195,607
Stockholders’ equity
112,801
82,031
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,090,567
$
1,018,087
Net interest spread(5)
4.88
%
4.63
%
Net interest income
$
14,890
$
12,561
Net interest margin(6)
5.46
%
4.94
%
Net interest margin excluding credit card portfolio
4.28
%
4.27
%
_______________ (1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Includes nonaccrual loans. (4) Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (5) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin is a ratio calculated as annualized net interest income divided by average interest earning assets for the same period.
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Outstanding Balance
Interest Income/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Interest bearing deposits
$
41,858
$
687
1.64
%
$
45,385
$
481
1.06
%
Federal funds sold
1,537
27
1.79
%
1,451
14
0.96
%
Restricted stock
2,724
143
5.26
%
2,521
108
4.27
%
Investment securities
50,074
1,041
2.08
%
52,419
1,067
2.04
%
Loans(1)(2)(3)
939,538
67,229
7.16
%
853,703
54,996
6.44
%
Total interest earning assets
1,035,731
69,127
6.67
%
955,479
56,666
5.93
%
Noninterest earning assets
10,001
9,467
Total assets
$
1,045,732
$
964,946
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing deposits
$
689,311
9,792
1.42
%
$
671,639
6,434
0.96
%
Borrowed funds
39,170
1,447
3.70
%
32,893
1,321
4.02
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
728,481
11,239
1.54
%
704,532
7,755
1.10
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing liabilities
9,828
8,164
Noninterest bearing deposits
215,833
175,707
Stockholders’ equity
91,590
76,543
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,045,732
$
964,946
Net interest spread(4)
5.13
%
4.83
%
Net interest income
$
57,888
$
48,911
Net interest margin(5)
5.59
%
5.12
%
Net interest margin excluding credit card portfolio
4.28
%
4.31
%
_______________
(1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Includes nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (4) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is a ratio calculated as annualized net interest income divided by average interest earning assets for the same period.
HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)
Quarter Ended
(in thousands except per share data)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Earnings:
Net income (loss)
$
3,486
$
3,146
$
3,145
$
2,990
$
(644
)
Earnings per common share, diluted(1)
$
0.25
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.25
$
(0.06
)
Net interest margin
5.46
%
5.56
%
5.49
%
5.79
%
4.94
%
Net interest margin excluding credit card portfolio
4.28
%
4.26
%
4.25
%
4.25
%
4.27
%
Return on average assets
1.27
%
1.19
%
1.22
%
1.19
%
(0.25
)%
Return on average equity
12.26
%
13.69
%
14.77
%
14.86
%
(3.11
)%
Efficiency ratio
71.34
%
74.21
%
73.64
%
73.66
%
85.82
%
Balance Sheet:
Loans
$
1,000,268
$
955,412
$
920,783
$
900,033
$
887,420
Deposits
955,240
911,116
938,364
897,153
904,899
Total assets
1,105,058
1,072,905
1,067,786
1,017,613
1,026,009
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.44
%
0.42
%
0.35
%
0.39
%
0.54
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.47
%
0.44
%
0.35
%
0.41
%
0.61
%
Net chargeoffs to average loans (YTD annualized)
0.09
%
0.11
%
0.16
%
0.17
%
0.15
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.13
%
1.14
%
1.13
%
1.13
%
1.13
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
241.68
%
257.83
%
320.78
%
273.66
%
185.57
%
Bank Capital Ratios:
Total risk based capital ratio
12.25
%
12.36
%
12.34
%
12.30
%
12.03
%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
11.00
%
11.11
%
11.09
%
11.05
%
10.78
%
Leverage ratio
9.06
%
9.03
%
8.91
%
8.83
%
8.55
%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio
11.00
%
11.11
%
11.09
%
11.05
%
10.78
%
Tangible common equity
8.89
%
8.72
%
8.58
%
8.78
%
8.46
%
Composition of Loans:
Residential real estate
$
407,844
$
388,141
$
366,465
$
354,818
$
342,684
Commercial real estate
278,691
276,726
271,800
269,357
259,853
Construction real estate
157,586
144,012
149,192
150,820
144,932
Commercial and industrial
122,263
113,473
101,752
96,927
108,982
Credit card
34,673
33,821
32,522
28,757
31,507
Other
1,202
1,270
1,244
1,149
1,053
Mortgage Metrics (CSM only):
Origination of loans held for sale
$
70,826
$
81,665
$
95,570
$
87,279
$
109,892
Proceeds from loans held for sale, net of gains
73,883
80,603
89,936
93,955
111,851
Purchase volume as a % of originations
86.7
%
92.7
%
85.1
%
55.4
%
48.1
%
Gain on sale of loans
$
1,920
$
2,227
$
2,239
$
2,092
$
2,569
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold
2.3
%
2.7
%
2.4
%
2.2
%
2.3
%
Credit Card Portfolio Metrics:
Total active customer accounts
169,981
170,160
166,661
158,362
149,226
Total loans
$
34,673
$
33,821
$
32,522
$
28,757
$
31,506
Total deposits at the Bank
$
59,954
$
59,978
$
58,951
$
56,333
$
53,625
(1) Gives effect to a four-for-one common stock split completed effective August 15, 2018.
