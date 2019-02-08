Log in
Capital Bancorp Reports Results for 2018

0
02/08/2019 | 05:29pm EST

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. In comparison, for the fourth quarter of 2017, we reported a net loss of $0.6 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, as we incurred one-time expenses and lost revenue related to our credit card system conversion of $4.6 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net income grew 79.6% year over year to $12.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share. In comparison, net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was $7.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted share after giving effect to the one time items in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Return on average assets was 1.27% and return on average equity was 12.26% for the fourth quarter of 2018.  For the comparable period in 2017, the return on average assets was (0.25)% and the return on average equity was (3.11)%.

2018 Highlights

  • During the fourth quarter of 2018, the underwriters of the Company’s initial public offering that closed on September 28, 2018,  purchased an additional 334,310 shares of the Company’s common stock for approximately $3.9 million in connection with the exercise in full of their option to purchase additional shares. The Company issued and sold an aggregate of 1,834,310 shares of its common stock in the offering, raising approximately $21.4 million of primary capital to support growth.

  • Net income increased to $3.5 million for fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss of $644 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2017.

  • Book value per share increased 20.7% to $8.38 at December 31, 2018 from $6.94 at December 31, 2017, driven by earnings growth of the Company and the impact of the initial public offering of common stock.

  • In the fourth quarter, total loans increased $44.9 million or 4.7% to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $955.4 million at September 30, 2018. Total loans increased $112.8 million or 12.7% from $887.4 million at December 31, 2017.

  • In the fourth quarter, total deposits increased 4.8% to $955.2 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $911.1 million at September 30, 2018, and increased by $50.3 million from $904.9 million at December 31, 2017.

  • For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, average noninterest bearing deposits increased 22.8% to $215.8 million, compared to $175.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017.

  • Net interest margin, for the three months ended December 31, 2018, increased 52 basis points to 5.46% compared to 4.94%  for the three months ended December 31, 2017, primarily due to non-recurring foregone interest and fees on our credit card portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Net interest margin decreased 10 basis points compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

  • Asset quality remained steady during 2018, as non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.44% at December 31, 2018 compared to 0.54% at December 31, 2017. For the quarter, net chargeoffs to average loans were 0.09%, down 2 bps from September 30, 2018.

  • OpenSky®, the Bank's secured, digitally driven nationwide credit card platform, realized benefits of cost initiatives and scale to meaningfully lower its operating costs on a per open accounts basis.

  • Church Street Mortgage, the Bank's residential mortgage banking arm, remained profitable for the quarter even as volumes fell from previous levels. During the quarter, the fintech digital mortgage platform was successfully launched.

“We continued to execute our strategy in the fourth quarter, posting net income of $3.5 million,” stated Ed Barry, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.  “Our disciplined approach to client selection contributed to the expansion of core net interest margin excluding credit card.  Loan and deposits growth accelerated during the quarter, and we were also able to capitalize on market disruption and hire some great talent on the sales front.”

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) 
 Quarter Ended 4th Quarter Twelve Months Ended  
 December 31, 2018 - 2017 December 31, 2018 - 2017
(in thousands except per share data)2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change
Earnings Summary           
Interest income$18,238  $14,681  24.2% $69,127  $56,666  22.0%
Interest expense3,348  2,120  57.9% 11,239  7,755  44.9%
Net interest income14,890  12,561  18.5% 57,888  48,911  18.4%
Provision for loan losses500  785  (36.3)% 2,140  2,655  (19.4)%
Noninterest income3,466  2,968  16.8% 16,124  15,149  6.4%
Noninterest expense13,094  13,327  (1.7)% 54,123  47,306  14.4%
Income before income taxes4,762  1,417  236.1% 17,749  14,099  25.9%
Income tax expense1,276  2,061  (38.1)% 4,982  6,990  (28.7)%
Net income (loss)$3,486  $(644) (641.3)% $12,767  $7,109  79.6%
Weighted average common shares - Basic(1)13,554  11,270  20.3% 12,116  11,261  7.6%
Weighted average common shares - Diluted(1)13,866  11,626  19.3% 12,462  11,428  9.0%
Earnings per common share - Basic(1)$0.26  $(0.06) (533.3)% $1.05  $0.63  66.7%
Earnings per common share - Diluted(1)$0.25  $(0.06) (516.7)% $1.02  $0.62  64.5%
Return on average assets1.27% (0.25)% (608.0)% 1.22% 1.17% 4.3%
Return on average equity12.26% (3.11)% (494.2)% 13.94% 14.75% (5.5)%
                  
(1) Gives effect to a four-for-one common stock split completed effective August 15, 2018.


 Quarter Ended 4th Quarter Quarter Ended
 December 31, 2018 - 2017 September 30, June 30, March 31,
(in thousands except per share data)2018 2017 % Change 2018 2018 2018
Balance Sheet Highlights           
Assets$1,105,058  $1,026,009  7.7% $1,072,905  $1,067,786  $1,017,613 
Investment securities46,932  54,029  (13.1)% 48,067  49,799  51,706 
Mortgage loans held for sale18,526  26,344  (29.7)% 21,373  21,370  17,353 
Loans1,000,268  887,420  12.7% 955,412  920,783  900,033 
Allowance for loan losses11,308  10,033  12.7% 10,892  10,447  10,157 
Deposits955,240  904,899  5.6% 911,116  938,364  897,153 
Borrowings and repurchase agreements7,332  13,260  (44.7)% 28,239  14,445  12,071 
Senior promissory note  2,000  (100.0)%      
Subordinated debentures15,393  15,361  0.2% 15,386  15,378  15,369 
Total stockholders' equity114,564  80,119  43.0% 106,657  86,994  83,453 
Tangible common equity114,564  80,119  43.0% 106,657  86,994  83,453 
Common shares outstanding13,672  11,537  18.5% 13,191  11,661  11,595 
Tangible book value per share$8.38  $6.94  20.7% $8.09  $7.46  $7.19 
                       

Operating Results

Net interest margin increased 52 basis points to 5.46% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 as compared to 4.94% for the three months ended December 31, 2017, largely due to non-recurring foregone interest and fees on our credit card portfolio during our system conversion in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, our average interest-earning assets increased by $73.8 million, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017, while the average yield on our interest-earning assets increased by 91 basis points. In addition, our average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $2.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2017 to the fourth quarter of 2018, with the respective average rate increasing by 66 basis points.  As a result, net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 18.5%, to $14.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, net interest margin was 5.59%, an increase of 47 basis points over the same period in 2017.  This increase included an average interest-earning assets increase of $80.3 million and an average interest-bearing liabilities increase of $23.9 million compared to the same twelve month period in 2017. In addition, the average yields on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities increased 74 basis points and 44 basis points , respectively.  Net interest income increased $9.0 million , or 18.4% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

During the three months ended December 31, 2018, we recorded a provision for loan losses of $500 thousand on net chargeoffs for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $83 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized. During the three months ended December 31, 2017, our provision for loan losses was $785 thousand, as net chargeoffs for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $444 thousand, or 0.05% of average loans, annualized. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, our provision for loan losses was $2.1 million and $2.7 million, respectively. Our allowance for loan losses was $11.3 million, or 1.13% of loans, at December 31, 2018, which provided approximately 242% coverage of nonperforming assets at such date, compared to $10.0 million, or 1.13% of loans, and approximately 186% coverage of nonperforming assets at December 31, 2017.

Noninterest income was $3.5 million and $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, noninterest income was $16.1 million and $15.1 million, respectively. The increase in noninterest income during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 was driven by increases in credit card fees partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenue. Noninterest income decreased $774 thousand during the three months ended December 31, 2018 related primarily to decreases in credit card fees and mortgage banking revenue.

Noninterest expense was $13.1 million and $13.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $54.1 million and $47.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase in noninterest expense during the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2018 was driven primarily by increases in data processing costs, salaries and benefits, occupancy, and other expenses. During the fourth quarter of 2017, we converted our credit card processing system to a new vendor to further scale the business.  Due to projected growth of our credit card, mortgage and commercial banking businesses, data processing costs will continue to be a significant expense.

Income tax expense was $5.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2017, a decrease of 28.7% as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 which reduced the corporate tax rate to 21% beginning in 2018.

Financial Condition

Total assets at December 31, 2018 were $1.1 billion, up 7.7% as compared to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2017. Gross loans were $1.0 billion, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, as of December 31, 2018, compared to $887.4 million at December 31, 2017, an increase of 12.7%.  Deposits were $955.2 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of 5.6%, as compared to $904.9 million at December 31, 2017.

Nonperforming assets were $4.8 million, or 0.44% of total assets, as of December 31, 2018. Comparatively, nonperforming assets were $5.5 million, or 0.54% of total assets, at December 31, 2017. Of the $4.8 million in total nonperforming assets as of December 31, 2018, nonperforming loans represented $4.7 million, of which troubled debt restructurings amounted to $284 thousand.  Also included in nonperforming assets at such date was other real estate owned which represented $142 thousand.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $114.6 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to $80.1 million at December 31, 2017. The increase was due to increased earnings and the initial public offering, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares, of approximately $21.4 million.  As of December 31, 2018, the Bank's capital ratios continue to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) 
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands except per share data)2018 2017 2018 2017
Interest income       
Loans, including fees$17,774  $14,214  $67,229  $54,996 
Investment securities available for sale255  284  1,041  1,067 
Federal funds sold and other209  183  857  602 
Total interest income18,238  14,681  69,127  56,665 
Interest expense       
Deposits2,916  1,802  9,792  6,434 
Borrowed funds432  318  1,447  1,321 
Total interest expense3,348  2,120  11,239  7,755 
Net interest income14,890  12,561  57,888  48,910 
Provision for loan losses500  785  2,140  2,655 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses14,390  11,776  55,748  46,255 
Noninterest income       
Service charges on deposits119  125  484  460 
Credit card fees1,439  (15) 6,048  4,014 
Mortgage banking revenue2,097  2,799  9,477  10,377 
Loss on sale of investment securities available for sale    (2)  
Loss on sale of foreclosed real estate(21) (52) (21) (52)
Loss on disposal of premises and equipment(276) (77) (276) (77)
Other fees and charges108  187  414  427 
Total noninterest income3,466  2,967  16,124  15,149 
Noninterest expenses       
Salaries and employee benefits6,081  5,551  25,164  23,819 
Occupancy and equipment1,078  1,052  4,319  3,829 
Professional fees759  484  2,124  1,875 
Data processing3,618  5,127  15,439  10,621 
Advertising347  470  1,460  1,922 
Loan processing266  285  1,077  1,409 
Other real estate expenses, net(10) (82) 28  19 
Other operating955  439  4,512  3,814 
Total noninterest expenses13,094  13,326  54,123  47,308 
Income before income taxes4,762  1,417  17,749  14,096 
Income tax expense1,276  2,061  4,982  6,990 
Net income$3,486  $(644) $12,767  $7,106 
                


Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 
(in thousands except per share data)December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$10,431  $8,189 
Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions22,007  40,356 
Federal funds sold2,285  3,766 
Total cash and cash equivalents34,723  52,311 
Investment securities available for sale46,932  54,029 
Restricted investments2,503  2,369 
Loans held for sale18,526  26,344 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses988,960  877,387 
Premises and equipment, net2,975  2,601 
Accrued interest receivable4,462  3,867 
Deferred income taxes3,654  3,382 
Foreclosed real estate142  93 
Prepaid income taxes90  1,532 
Other assets2,091  2,094 
Total assets$1,105,058  $1,026,009 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits   
Noninterest bearing$242,259  $196,635 
Interest bearing712,981  708,264 
Total deposits955,240  904,899 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase3,332  11,260 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances2,000  2,000 
Other borrowed funds17,393  17,361 
Accrued interest payable1,565  1,084 
Other liabilities10,964  9,286 
Total liabilities990,494  945,890 
    
Stockholders' equity   
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017   
Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 13,672,479 and 11,537,196 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively(1)137  115 
Additional paid-in capital(1)49,321  27,051 
Retained earnings65,701  53,200 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(595) (247)
Total stockholders' equity114,564  80,119 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,105,058  $1,026,009 
        
(1) Shares of common stock authorized, issued and outstanding and additional paid-in capital totals have been adjusted to reflect the four-for-one stock split completed effective August 15, 2018.
 

The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated.  Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

 Three Months Ended December 31,
 2018 2017
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest bearing deposits$35,797  $161  1.78% $48,263  $168  1.38%
Federal funds sold1,509  9  2.39% 2,184  6  1.10%
Restricted stock3,229  39  4.75% 2,411  9  1.50%
Investment securities47,365  255  2.14% 55,290  284  2.04%
Loans(2)(3)(4)994,110  17,774  7.09% 900,095  14,214  6.27%
Total interest earning assets1,082,010  18,238  6.69% 1,008,243  14,681  5.78%
Noninterest earning assets8,557      9,844     
Total assets$1,090,567      $1,018,087     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity           
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest bearing deposits$683,389  2,916  1.69% $698,866  1,802  1.02%
Borrowed funds49,998  432  3.43% 32,023  318  3.94%
Total interest bearing liabilities733,387  3,348  1.81% 730,889  2,120  1.15%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing liabilities10,022      9,560     
Noninterest bearing deposits234,357      195,607     
Stockholders’ equity112,801      82,031     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,090,567      $1,018,087     
            
Net interest spread(5)    4.88%     4.63%
Net interest income  $14,890      $12,561   
Net interest margin(6)    5.46%     4.94%
Net interest margin excluding credit card portfolio    4.28%     4.27%
              

_______________
(1)       Annualized.
(2)       Includes loans held for sale.
(3)       Includes nonaccrual loans.
(4)       Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(5)       Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest bearing liabilities.
(6)       Net interest margin is a ratio calculated as annualized net interest income divided by average interest earning assets for the same period.

 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2018 2017
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest bearing deposits$41,858  $687  1.64% $45,385  $481  1.06%
Federal funds sold1,537  27  1.79% 1,451  14  0.96%
Restricted stock2,724  143  5.26% 2,521  108  4.27%
Investment securities50,074  1,041  2.08% 52,419  1,067  2.04%
Loans(1)(2)(3)939,538  67,229  7.16% 853,703  54,996  6.44%
Total interest earning assets1,035,731  69,127  6.67% 955,479  56,666  5.93%
Noninterest earning assets10,001      9,467     
Total assets$1,045,732      $964,946     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity           
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest bearing deposits$689,311  9,792  1.42% $671,639  6,434  0.96%
Borrowed funds39,170  1,447  3.70% 32,893  1,321  4.02%
Total interest bearing liabilities728,481  11,239  1.54% 704,532  7,755  1.10%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing liabilities9,828      8,164     
Noninterest bearing deposits215,833      175,707     
Stockholders’ equity91,590      76,543     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,045,732      $964,946     
            
Net interest spread(4)    5.13%     4.83%
Net interest income  $57,888      $48,911   
Net interest margin(5)    5.59%     5.12%
Net interest margin excluding credit card portfolio    4.28%     4.31%
              

_______________

(1)    Includes loans held for sale.
(2)    Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)    Interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(4)    Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest bearing liabilities.
(5)    Net interest margin is a ratio calculated as annualized net interest income divided by average interest earning assets for the same period.

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) 
  Quarter Ended
(in thousands except per share data) December 31,
 2018		 September 30,
2018		 June 30,
2018		 March 31,
2018		 December 31,
2017
Earnings:          
Net income (loss) $3,486  $3,146  $3,145  $2,990  $(644)
Earnings per common share, diluted(1) $0.25  $0.26  $0.26  $0.25  $(0.06)
Net interest margin 5.46% 5.56% 5.49% 5.79% 4.94%
Net interest margin excluding credit card portfolio 4.28% 4.26% 4.25% 4.25% 4.27%
Return on average assets 1.27% 1.19% 1.22% 1.19% (0.25)%
Return on average equity 12.26% 13.69% 14.77% 14.86% (3.11)%
Efficiency ratio 71.34% 74.21% 73.64% 73.66% 85.82%
Balance Sheet:          
Loans $1,000,268  $955,412  $920,783  $900,033  $887,420 
Deposits 955,240  911,116  938,364  897,153  904,899 
Total assets 1,105,058  1,072,905  1,067,786  1,017,613  1,026,009 
Asset Quality Ratios:          
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.44% 0.42% 0.35% 0.39% 0.54%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.47% 0.44% 0.35% 0.41% 0.61%
Net chargeoffs to average loans (YTD annualized) 0.09% 0.11% 0.16% 0.17% 0.15%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.13% 1.14% 1.13% 1.13% 1.13%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 241.68% 257.83% 320.78% 273.66% 185.57%
Bank Capital Ratios:          
Total risk based capital ratio 12.25% 12.36% 12.34% 12.30% 12.03%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 11.00% 11.11% 11.09% 11.05% 10.78%
Leverage ratio 9.06% 9.03% 8.91% 8.83% 8.55%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio 11.00% 11.11% 11.09% 11.05% 10.78%
Tangible common equity 8.89% 8.72% 8.58% 8.78% 8.46%
Composition of Loans:        
Residential real estate $407,844  $388,141  $366,465  $354,818  $342,684 
Commercial real estate 278,691  276,726  271,800  269,357  259,853 
Construction real estate 157,586  144,012  149,192  150,820  144,932 
Commercial and industrial 122,263  113,473  101,752  96,927  108,982 
Credit card 34,673  33,821  32,522  28,757  31,507 
Other 1,202  1,270  1,244  1,149  1,053 
Mortgage Metrics (CSM only):          
Origination of loans held for sale $70,826  $81,665  $95,570  $87,279  $109,892 
Proceeds from loans held for sale, net of gains 73,883  80,603  89,936  93,955  111,851 
Purchase volume as a % of originations 86.7% 92.7% 85.1% 55.4% 48.1%
Gain on sale of loans $1,920  $2,227  $2,239  $2,092  $2,569 
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold 2.3% 2.7% 2.4% 2.2% 2.3%
Credit Card Portfolio Metrics:          
Total active customer accounts 169,981  170,160  166,661  158,362  149,226 
Total loans $34,673  $33,821  $32,522  $28,757  $31,506 
Total deposits at the Bank $59,954  $59,978  $58,951  $56,333  $53,625 
                     
(1) Gives effect to a four-for-one common stock split completed effective August 15, 2018.


ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the eighth largest bank headquartered in Maryland. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets.  Capital Bancorp has assets of approximately $1.1 billion at December 31, 2018 and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.  Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Such factors include, without limitation, those listed from time to time in reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE:  www.CapitalBankMD.com

bankcorp logo jpeg.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
