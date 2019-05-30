Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Capital City Bank Group, Inc.    CCBG

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

(CCBG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capital City Bank : Announces Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:19pm EDT
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
Company Release - 5/30/20196:35 PMET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $.11 per share. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $.44 per common share and is payable on June 24, 2019 to shareowners of record as of June 10, 2019. The annualized dividend yield is 1.78% based on a closing stock price of $23.43 on May 29, 2019.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.0 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 59 banking offices and 73 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

For Information Contact:
J. Kimbrough Davis
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.7820

Source: Capital City Bank Group

Disclaimer

Capital City Bank Group Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 23:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, I
07:54pCAPITAL CITY BANK : CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. An..
PU
07:23pCORRECTING and REPLACING -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Divi..
GL
07:19pCAPITAL CITY BANK : Announces Cash Dividend
PU
06:36pCapital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend
GL
05/03CAPITAL CITY BANK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
05/03CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
04/25CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
04/22CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
04/22CAPITAL CITY BANK : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 155 M
EBIT 2019 42,6 M
Net income 2019 28,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 13,81
P/E ratio 2020 14,64
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,44x
Capitalization 394 M
Chart CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,7 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William G. Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bethany H. Corum COO, Chief People Officer & Executive VP
J. Kimbrough Davis CFO, Secretary, EVP & Head-Investor Relations
Frederick Carroll Independent Director
J. Everitt Drew Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.1.25%394
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.17%351 063
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%281 633
BANK OF AMERICA13.23%263 853
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.26%213 340
WELLS FARGO-1.06%204 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About