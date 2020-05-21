Log in
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

05/21/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $.14 per share. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $.56 per common share and is payable on June 22, 2020 to shareowners of record as of June 8, 2020. The annualized dividend yield is 3.04% based on a closing stock price of $18.40 on May 20, 2020.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $3.1 billion in assets.  We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards and securities brokerage services.  Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 57 banking offices and 85 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.  For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

For Information Contact:
J. Kimbrough Davis
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.7820

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 168 M
EBIT 2020 37,6 M
Net income 2020 19,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,04%
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,84x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,86x
Capitalization 309 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,25 $
Last Close Price 18,54 $
Spread / Highest target 67,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William G. Smith Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
J. Kimbrough Davis CFO, Secretary, EVP & Head-Investor Relations
Frederick Carroll Independent Director
J. Everitt Drew Lead Independent Director
Thomas A. Barron Treasurer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.-43.02%309
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.48%278 241
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.67%251 756
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.84%203 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.94%198 758
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.31%134 628
