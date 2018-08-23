Log in
CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. (CCBG)
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend

08/23/2018 | 10:40pm CEST

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $.09 per share. It represents a 28.5% increase over the prior quarter dividend of $.07. The dividend produces an annualized rate of $.36 per common share and is payable on September 18, 2018 to shareowners of record as of September 4, 2018. The annualized dividend yield is 1.43% based on a closing stock price of $25.18 on August 22, 2018.

“Today’s dividend increase represents our continued strong capital position and solid financial performance,” said William G. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capital City Bank Group.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $2.9 billion in assets.  We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 59 banking offices and 73 ATMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.  For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit www.ccbg.com.

For Information Contact:
J. Kimbrough Davis
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
850.402.7820

© GlobeNewswire 2018
