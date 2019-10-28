Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capital & Counties Properties PLC    CAPC   GB00B62G9D36

CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC

(CAPC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capital unties Properties : Form 8.3 - Capital and Counties Properties plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Investec Asset Management Limited
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. 		N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 		Capital and Counties Properties plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: No
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 		25 October 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' 		No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: Common Stock GBP .25
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 26,837,209 3.14%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
TOTAL: 26,837,209 3.14%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit
Common Stock GBP.25 Sale 180,670 ZAR 48.642704

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product descriptione.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type
e.g. American, European etc. 		Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. call option 		Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion 		Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? No
Date of disclosure: 28 October 2019
Contact name: Ian Gartshore
Telephone number: 02075971825

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Capital & Counties Properties plc published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 17:01:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERT
01:02pCAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Form 8.3 - Capital and Counties Properties plc
PU
12:29pINVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED : - Form 8.3 - Capital and Counties Properties..
PR
12:22pCAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Form 8.3 -Capital & Counties Properties Plc
PU
08:17aCAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)Capital & counties Props plc
PU
07:47aCAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Form 8.3 -
PU
07:12aCAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Cptl & Counties Properties Plc
PU
07:12aCAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)Capital & Counties Properties plc
PU
05:42aCAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Form 8.3 - CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC
PU
10/25CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Form 8.3 - Capital and Counties plc
PU
10/25CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Form 8 (OPD) - Capital and Counties Plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 84,7 M
EBIT 2019 28,8 M
Net income 2019 -74,3 M
Debt 2019 629 M
Yield 2019 0,57%
P/E ratio 2019 -34,9x
P/E ratio 2020 41,4x
EV / Sales2019 33,8x
EV / Sales2020 33,1x
Capitalization 2 231 M
Chart CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 246,17  GBp
Last Close Price 261,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian David Hawksworth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Henry Eric Staunton Chairman
Situl Suryakant Jobanputra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Strang Independent Non-Executive Director
Gerry Murphy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC13.02%2 912
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.33%42 445
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-5.97%35 227
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.11%29 625
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED11.13%29 116
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.23.95%26 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group