Capital unties Properties : Response to possible cash offer for the Company

21 October 2019

CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC ('Capco')

Response to possible cash offer for the Company

The Board of Capco has noted the announcement by Candy Ventures that it is in the early stages of considering a possible cash offer for the Company. At this stage there has been no approach made to the Company by Candy Ventures or any other party.

The Board has full confidence in the Company's strategy and management to continue to deliver significant shareholder value. The Company is well advanced in executing the separation of its two prime central London estates Covent Garden and Earls Court.

On 20 October 2019, the Company entered into a short period of exclusivity with an entity established by Delancey, on behalf of its client fund and APG, in relation to the possible sale of Earls Court. The Board continues to focus on maximising shareholder value.

At this stage the Board recommends shareholders take no action. A further announcement will be made when appropriate.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, Candy Ventures is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 18 November 2019, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the Company, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (Capco)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC is one of the largest investment and development property companies that specialises in central London real estate and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Capco's landmark London estates at Covent Garden and Earls Court were valued at £3.2 billion as at 30 June 2019 (Group share). The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

