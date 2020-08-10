Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capital & Counties Properties PLC    CAPC   GB00B62G9D36

CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC

(CAPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital unties Properties : Result of the General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 08:49am EDT

LEI: 549300TTXXZ1SHUI0D54

10 August 2020

CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC ('Capco' or 'the Company')

RESULT OF THE GENERAL MEETING

On 30 May 2020 Capco announced that it had agreed to acquire a 26.3 per cent. shareholding in Shaftesbury PLC ('Shaftesbury') across two tranches. The acquisition of the first tranche, representing 20.94 per cent. of Shaftesbury's shares, completed on 3 June 2020.

The acquisition of the second tranche(representing 16.3 million shares or 5.31 per cent. of Shaftesbury's shares) (the 'Second Tranche'), when aggregated with the first tranche, constitutes a Class 1 transaction pursuant to the Listing Rules. Accordingly, the agreement to acquire the Second Tranche was conditional on the approval of Capco's shareholders.

The Company published a Circular and Notice of General Meeting dated 21 July 2020 convening a General Meeting to consider, and if thought fit pass, an ordinary resolution approving the acquisition of the Second Tranche (the 'Resolution').

The Board of Capco is pleased to announce that the Resolution was duly passed by shareholders at the General Meeting of Capco held today. Completion of the acquisition of the Second Tranche is expected to take place on 13 August 2020.

Full details of the voting figures are set out below.

Resolution

For

Against

Percentage of issued share capital voted (%)

Votes withheld

Votes

%

Votes

%

To approve the proposed acquisition of 16,336,824 shares of Shaftesbury

475,097,988

72.21

182,798,345

27.79

77.30

5,625,089

Notes:

1. The full text of the Resolution is set out in the Notice of General Meeting forming part of the Circular dated 21 July 2020.

2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not included in the calculation of the votes 'For' or 'Against' the resolution.

2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'For' total

3. Total voting rights of shares in issue at the voting record time was 851,083,643, none of which were held in treasury. Every shareholder has one vote for every ordinary share held.

The Company notes the percentage of votes cast against the Resolution and will continue to engage with Shareholders to address any concerns. The Company notes that selected proxy agencies focussed on short-term share price movements which have been driven by relatively low trading volumes. Discussions with Shareholders to date have indicated a strong level of support for the investment and the Board of Capco remains of the view that it represents a rare opportunity to acquire a significant interest in an exceptional mixed-use real estate portfolio, adjacent to Capco's world-class Covent Garden estate.

A copy of this announcement confirming the voting figures will be displayed shortly on the Company's website at https://www.capitalandcounties.com/investors.

In accordance with the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, a copy of the Resolution will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The definitions referenced in this announcement have the same meaning as given in the Circular published on 21 July 2020, unless otherwise stated.

Enquiries:

Leigh McCaveny

Acting Company Secretary

Capital & Counties Properties PLC

+ 44 (0) 20 3214 9170

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC is one of the largest listed property investment companies in central London and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Capco's landmark estate at Covent Garden was valued at £2.2 billion (as at 30 June 2020) where its ownership comprises over 1.2 million square feet of lettable space. Capco owns a 20.94 per cent shareholding in Shaftesbury PLC. The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. www.capitalandcounties.com

Disclaimer

Capital & Counties Properties plc published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 12:48:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERT
08:49aCAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Result of the General Meeting
PU
07/21CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Publication of Circular and Notice of General Meetin..
PU
07/21CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Trading Update and publication of circular
PU
06/10Shaftesbury seeks to collect 50% of rents due from April-September
RE
06/01Property firm Capco buys HK tycoon's stake in London rival Shaftesbury
RE
05/30CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Acquisition of significant stake in Shaftesbury PLC
PU
05/01CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Press Release
CO
05/01CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
04/16CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional..
FA
03/20CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : 2019 Annual Report & Accounts and 2020 AGM Notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 65,4 M 85,3 M 85,3 M
Net income 2020 -481 M -628 M -628 M
Net Debt 2020 609 M 795 M 795 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,90x
Yield 2020 0,92%
Capitalization 1 164 M 1 520 M 1 518 M
EV / Sales 2020 27,1x
EV / Sales 2021 23,6x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 181,50 GBX
Last Close Price 136,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 90,1%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian David Hawksworth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Henry Eric Staunton Chairman
Situl Suryakant Jobanputra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony John Steains Senior Independent Director
Charlotte J. Boyle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC-47.73%1 520
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-20.70%35 370
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-24.55%32 372
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.85%30 041
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.60%28 985
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.95%27 816
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group