Capital unties Properties : Scrip Dividend Circulars

23 August 2018

CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC (the 'Company')

SCRIP DIVIDEND CIRCULARS

Capital & Counties Properties PLC has today published scrip dividend circulars for those shareholders holding their shares on the UK share register, and those shareholders holding their shares on the South African share register. The circulars explain the terms of the scrip dividend alternative being offered in respect of the 2018 interim dividend, and how shareholders may elect to receive the scrip dividend alternative.

Copies of the circulars have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

The circulars may also be viewed on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalandcounties.com/

Enquiries:

Ruth Pavey

Company Secretary

Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Tel: + 44 (0) 20 3214 9170