Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capital & Counties Properties    CAPC   GB00B62G9D36

CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES (CAPC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/23 01:55:40 pm
260.5 GBp   +0.81%
01:37pCAPITAL UNTIES : Scrip Dividend Circulars
PU
08/20CAPITAL UNTIES : 2018 Interim Dividend Exchange Rate & Scrip Prices
PU
07/25CAPITAL & COUNT : Half-year results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Capital unties Properties : Scrip Dividend Circulars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 01:37pm CEST

23 August 2018

CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC (the 'Company')

SCRIP DIVIDEND CIRCULARS

Capital & Counties Properties PLC has today published scrip dividend circulars for those shareholders holding their shares on the UK share register, and those shareholders holding their shares on the South African share register. The circulars explain the terms of the scrip dividend alternative being offered in respect of the 2018 interim dividend, and how shareholders may elect to receive the scrip dividend alternative.

Copies of the circulars have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

The circulars may also be viewed on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalandcounties.com/

Enquiries:

Ruth Pavey

Company Secretary

Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Tel: + 44 (0) 20 3214 9170

Disclaimer

Capital & Counties Properties plc published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 11:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERT
01:37pCAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Scrip Dividend Circulars
PU
08/20CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : 2018 Interim Dividend Exchange Rate & Scrip Prices
PU
07/25CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES : Half-year results
CO
07/10CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Tiffany & Co. Open On Covent Garden’s James St..
PU
06/30CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares a..
CO
05/31CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares a..
CO
05/31CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES : Threshold crossings
CO
05/28CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco weighs splitting business into two divisions
AQ
05/24CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Capco weighs break-up of Covent Garden and Earls Cou..
RE
05/24CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Possible demerger and Board Update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Capital & Counties Properties PLC, London 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call S.. 
02/21Capital & Counties Properties PLC, London 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call S.. 
01/19Third Avenue Management's Q4 2017 Real Estate Investor Letter And Key Holding.. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 82,2 M
EBIT 2018 35,1 M
Net income 2018 56,1 M
Debt 2018 644 M
Yield 2018 0,58%
P/E ratio 2018 27,55
P/E ratio 2019 27,29
EV / Sales 2018 34,4x
EV / Sales 2019 33,7x
Capitalization 2 179 M
Chart CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Capital & Counties Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,06  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian David Hawksworth Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Henry Eric Staunton Chairman
Situl Suryakan Jobanputra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gary James Yardley Executive Director, Chief Investment Officer & MD
Graeme John Gordon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES-19.17%2 801
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP3.48%47 843
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-9.50%43 664
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-17.74%33 887
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.55%33 639
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-18.78%26 120
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.