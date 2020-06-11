Capital Drilling : Shareholder Participation in AGM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 11 June 2020

Capital Drilling Limited

("Capital Drilling", the "Group" or the "Company")

SHAREHOLDER PARTICIPATION IN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON FRIDAY 12TH JUNE 2020

The Board of Capital Drilling looks forward to welcoming shareholders to its Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("AGM") at 10am British Summer Time ("BST") on Friday 12 June 2020.

As announced on 14th May 2020 (https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/CAPD/annual-report- and-notice-of-agm/14539502) the arrangements for the AGM this year differ from those of previous years due to significant restrictions on personal movement in place due to COVID-19.As such the Company is utilising the provisions in the Company's Bye-Lawsto facilitate the holding of the AGM via telephone conferencing.

Following the procedure of the normal course of business of the AGM, where shareholders will be provided with the voting results received by Proxy for all of the Resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM, a presentation, which will be available on the Company's website ahead of the AGM, will be hosted by Jamie Boyton, Chairman, followed by a question and answer session. The dial in details for the AGM, the Chairman's presentation and the question and answer session, are as follows:

Dial in number(s) United Kingdom Toll-Free: 08003589473 PIN: 59126109# United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804 PIN: 59126109# Hong Kong Toll: +852 30600225 PIN: 59126109# Hong Kong Toll-Free: 800960242 PIN: 59126109#

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the Notice of AGM are available on the Group's website at http://www.capdrill.com/investors/announcements.

