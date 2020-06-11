Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capital Drilling Limited    CAPD   BMG022411000

CAPITAL DRILLING LIMITED

(CAPD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/11 03:40:51 am
63.98 GBX   +0.76%
03:38aCAPITAL DRILLING : Shareholder Participation in AGM
PU
04/09CAPITAL DRILLING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/08CAPITAL DRILLING : Update Re H2 Dividend Payment Timing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Drilling : Shareholder Participation in AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 03:38am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 11 June 2020

Capital Drilling Limited

("Capital Drilling", the "Group" or the "Company")

SHAREHOLDER PARTICIPATION IN ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON FRIDAY 12TH JUNE 2020

The Board of Capital Drilling looks forward to welcoming shareholders to its Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31 December 2019 ("AGM") at 10am British Summer Time ("BST") on Friday 12 June 2020.

As announced on 14th May 2020 (https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/CAPD/annual-report- and-notice-of-agm/14539502) the arrangements for the AGM this year differ from those of previous years due to significant restrictions on personal movement in place due to COVID-19.As such the Company is utilising the provisions in the Company's Bye-Lawsto facilitate the holding of the AGM via telephone conferencing.

Following the procedure of the normal course of business of the AGM, where shareholders will be provided with the voting results received by Proxy for all of the Resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM, a presentation, which will be available on the Company's website ahead of the AGM, will be hosted by Jamie Boyton, Chairman, followed by a question and answer session. The dial in details for the AGM, the Chairman's presentation and the question and answer session, are as follows:

Dial in number(s)

United Kingdom Toll-Free: 08003589473 PIN: 59126109#

United Kingdom Toll: +44 3333000804 PIN: 59126109#

Hong Kong Toll: +852 30600225 PIN: 59126109#

Hong Kong Toll-Free: 800960242 PIN: 59126109#

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the Notice of AGM are available on the Group's website at http://www.capdrill.com/investors/announcements.

- ENDS -

For further information, please visit Capital Drilling's website www.capdrill.comor contact:

Capital Drilling Limited

+230 464 3250

Jamie Boyton, Executive Chairman

investor@capdrill.com

Rick Robson, Executive - Corporate Development

André Koekemoer, Chief Financial Officer

Berenberg

+44 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Jennifer Wyllie

Detlir Elezi

Tamesis Partners LLP

+44 20 3882 2868

Charlie Bendon

Richard Greenfield

Buchanan

+44 20 7466 5000

Bobby Morse

capitaldrilling@buchanan.uk.com

Kelsey Traynor

James Husband

About Capital Drilling

Capital Drilling is a leading mining services business providing a complete range of drilling and mine site services to mineral exploration and mining companies, with a focus on the African markets. The company's services include: exploration, development, drill and blast and grade control drilling for surface and underground projects and load and haul services. The Group's corporate headquarters are in Mauritius and it has established operations in Botswana, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Mali, Mauritania, Namibia, Nigeria and Tanzania.

capdrill.com

2

Disclaimer

Capital Drilling Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 07:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPITAL DRILLING LIMITED
03:38aCAPITAL DRILLING : Shareholder Participation in AGM
PU
04/09CAPITAL DRILLING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/08CAPITAL DRILLING : Update Re H2 Dividend Payment Timing
PU
03/19CAPITAL DRILLING : 2019 FY Results Presentation
PU
03/19CAPITAL DRILLING : 2019 Full Year Results
PU
03/13CAPITAL DRILLING : TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings
PU
01/16CAPITAL DRILLING : Q4 2019 Trading Update
PU
2019CAPITAL DRILLING : TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings
PU
2019CAPITAL DRILLING : PDMR Dealings
PU
2019CAPITAL DRILLING : Q3 2019 Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 134 M - -
Net income 2020 12,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 4,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,97x
Yield 2020 1,43%
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 671
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart CAPITAL DRILLING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Capital Drilling Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,03 $
Last Close Price 0,81 $
Spread / Highest target 55,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamie Phillip Boyton Executive Chairman
Jodie North Chief Operating Officer
André Koekemoer Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brian Rudd Executive Director
Alexander John Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL DRILLING LIMITED-3.79%111
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED27.27%2 721
CENTAMIN PLC22.76%2 225
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-11.50%1 542
PERENTI GLOBAL LIMITED-5.86%763
MACMAHON HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.26%387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group