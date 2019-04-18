Capital Drilling : Q1 2019 Trading Update

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 18 April 2019

Capital Drilling Limited

("Capital Drilling", the "Group" or the "Company")

Q1 Trading Update

Capital Drilling Limited (CAPD: LN), a leading drilling solutions company focused on the African markets, today provides its Q1 2019 trading update for the period ended 31 March 2019 (the "Period").

FIRST QUARTER (Q1) 2019 KEY METRICS Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Q4 2018 % change from % change from Q1 2018 Q4 2018 Revenue (US$m) 27.0 26.6 30.5 1.5% -11.5% ARPOR*(US$) 183,000 205,000 181,000 -10.7% 1.1% Average utilised rigs 47 41 54 14.6% -13.0% Fleet Utilisation (%) 52 44 59 18.2% -11.9% Average Fleet 91 93 91 -2.2% 0.0% Closing fleet size 91 93 91 -2.2% 0.0%

* Average monthly revenue per operating rig

Financial Highlights

•Revenue US$27.0 million, a 1.5% increase on Q1 2018 (US$26.6 million) and in line with guidance

•Average monthly revenue per operating rig ("ARPOR") increased 1.1% (US$183,000) on Q4 2018 (US$181,000) and decreased 10.7% on Q1 2018 (US$205,000)

•Declared a final dividend of US1.5 cps for 2018 financial year, up 25% on financial year 2017 (US1.2 cps), payable on May 3, 2019

•Maintained strong balance sheet, with period end net cash position of US$10.8 million (March 2018: US$3.1 million)

•Company continues to be well positioned for anticipated uplift in demand, especially in West Africa

Operational Highlights

•2019 ARPOR increasing as contracts recommence in 2019, with March 2019 ARPOR of US$197,000

•Continued solid contract performance across key contracts, as acknowledged by the increase in profitability over the period

•Increase in fleet utilisation to 52% (Q1 2018: 44%) reflecting the Group's ongoing success in securing contracts with new and existing clients

•Further growth in West Africa, through the award of our first contract in Burkina Faso, a 20,000-metre exploration drilling programme with Golden Rim Resources commencing in April 2019

•Appointment of Jodie North as Chief Operating Officer

•Continued outstanding safety performance, maintaining zero LTI's company-wide in Q1 2019

•Achieved a number of world class safety records including:

-North Mara Gold Mine (Tanzania) achieved three years LTI free in March

-Sukari Gold Mine (Egypt) achieved two years LTI free in January

-Geita Gold Mine (Tanzania) achieved two years LTI free in March

