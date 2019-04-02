Capital Financial Global Completes Merger

SALT LAKE CITY, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Capital Financial Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: CFGX) announced today that it has successfully completed a merger with Affiliated Funding Corporation (“AFC”), an invoice factoring and commercial finance business.



The merger consideration was composed of a combination of restricted preferred stock and new debt. The Company does not have any plans for a reverse-split in connection with the merger.

The Company plans to release an updated plan of operations in the weeks to come. Disclosures can be found on the Company’s website and its online disclosure portal at:

About Capital Financial Global, Inc.

Capital Financial Global, Inc. (CFGX) is a specialty finance company that offers asset-backed financing and loan advisory services.

Our Market Positioning & Differentiation

Unlike traditional banking models, CFGX offers organizations needed liquidity by using an asset-backed approach rather than a traditional credit approach to originating new loans, buying and selling existing loans, and converting distressed collateral into cash or trade-able form.

Our Revenue Model

We seek revenue from loan fees, interest rate spreads on loans and investments we hold, and margins on loans and investments we sell in whole or in part to institutional investors, hedge funds, or other secondary market participants. We also seek revenue by charging loan servicing fees, and fees for other finance related consulting engagements.

Forward-looking statements:

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include but are not limited to, risk factors inherent in doing business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "forecasts," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

