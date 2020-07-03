Log in
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/03 11:35:27 am
4460 GBX   +0.22%
12:22pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
08:59aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Result of AGM
PR
07/01CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/03/2020 | 12:22pm EDT

Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 
 Jean Matterson
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 
Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 
Capital Gearing Trust plc
b) LEI
 
213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification code GB0001738615
b) Nature of the transaction
 
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4,436.8 pence 1,200
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 1,200
- Price £53,241.60
e) Date of the transaction
 
03.07.2020
f) Place of the transaction
 
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2020
