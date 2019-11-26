Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/26 11:06:19 am
4340 GBp   --.--%
11:29aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11/22CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11/20CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 11:29am EST

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               26 November 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 26 November 2019 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 22,700 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,346 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 10,610,422 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 10,610,422.

The Company now has authority to issue 1,788,478 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 1400


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.
11:29aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11/22CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11/20CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11/18CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11/15CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11/13CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11/11CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
11/08CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11/08CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Monthly Factsheet
PU
11/08CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group