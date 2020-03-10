Log in
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
03/10 12:29:55 pm
4300 GBp   -0.23%
12:36pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
03/06CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
03/04CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Issue of Equity

03/10/2020 | 12:36pm EDT

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               10 March 2020

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 10 March 2020 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 116,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,308p pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 11,608,563 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 11,608,563.

The Company now has authority to issue 790,337 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 1400


© PRNewswire 2020
