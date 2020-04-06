Log in
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/06 11:30:00 am
4250 GBp   +1.43%
11:56aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
04/02CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
04/01CORRECTION : Issue of Equity
PU
Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Issue of Equity

04/06/2020 | 11:56am EDT

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               06 April 2020

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 06 April 2020 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 2,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from Treasury at a price of 4,217p per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 11,611,563 Ordinary shares, and there are 99,800 shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 11,511,763.

The Company now has authority to issue 688,837 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 538 1400


© PRNewswire 2020
