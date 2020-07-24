Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/24 11:35:28 am
4500 GBX   +0.67%
12:38pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
07/23CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report
PR
07/22CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 12:38pm EDT

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               24 July 2020

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 24 July 2020 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 10,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,466p pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 11,909,263 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 11,909,263.

The Company now has authority to issue 2,226,012 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 1400


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.
12:38pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
07/23CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report
PR
07/22CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
07/15CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
07/13CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
07/10CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
07/10CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
PR
07/08CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
07/07CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/06CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Issue of Equity
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group