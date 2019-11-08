Log in
Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

11/08/2019 | 06:31am EST

LEI:      213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From:   Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.       

Date:    8 November 2019

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") has today published a supplementary prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.  The publication of the supplementary prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Rules following the publication of the Company's half-year financial report for the six months ended 5 October 2019.

The supplementary prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the prospectus published by the Company on 6 September 2019 in relation to the issue of further new ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's discount and premium control policy.

A copy of the supplementary prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do.

The supplementary prospectus is also available in electronic form on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com and available for collection, free of charge, during normal business hours on any working day (Saturday, Sunday and public holidays excepted) until 4 September 2020 from the offices of Dickson Minto W.S., Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW and from the registered office of the Company.

All enquiries:

PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0131 538 1400
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


