Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
05/27/2020 | 10:17am EDT

LEI:      213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

From:   Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.       

Date:    27 May 2020

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") has today published a supplementary prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.  The publication of the supplementary prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules following the publication of the Company's annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended 5 April 2020.

The supplementary prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the prospectus published by the Company on 6 September 2019 and the supplementary prospectus thereto published on 8 November 2019 in relation to the issue of further new ordinary shares pursuant to the Company's discount and premium control policy.

A copy of the supplementary prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The supplementary prospectus is also available in electronic form on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com and available for collection, free of charge, during normal business hours on any working day (Saturday, Sunday and public holidays excepted) until 4 September 2020 from the offices of Dickson Minto W.S., Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW and from the registered office of the Company.

All enquiries:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0131 538 6604

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


