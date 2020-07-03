Log in
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/03 09:22:42 am
4448.5 GBX   -0.03%
Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Result of AGM

07/03/2020 | 08:59am EDT

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”)

LEI:                 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               3 July 2020

For immediate release

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 3 July 2020, all 16 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 5 April 2020, copies of which have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Details of proxy votes lodged before the meeting will be available shortly on the Company's website http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the special resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

All enquiries
PATAC Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


