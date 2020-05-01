Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Result of General Meeting

TO: PR NEWSWIRE

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Result of General Meeting

1 May 2020

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at a general meeting of the Company held earlier today, the resolutions to renew the Board's authority to issue further shares on a non pre-emptive basis and to buy back shares for purposes of the Company’s discount and premium control policy, as detailed in the circular to shareholders dated 9 April 2020, were approved by shareholders.

Following today's meeting, the Company has the capacity to issue 2,963,149 ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis and buy back up to 2,765,758 of its ordinary shares.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the general meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on each of the resolutions will be published on the Company's website, www.capitalgearingtrust.com.

