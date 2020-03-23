Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C

(CGT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/23 12:35:09 pm
3940 GBp   -3.90%
01:02pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/20CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
03/18CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Gearing Trust p l c : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               23 March 2020

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

On 23 March 2020 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) bought 5,000 of its own ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at a price of 3,905p each. 

The Company’s issued share capital consists of 11,611,563 ordinary shares, of which 180,300 ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 11,431,263.

The above figure (11,431,263) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 1400


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.
01:02pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/20CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
03/18CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/17CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/16CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/13CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Monthly Factsheet
PR
03/12CORRECTION : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
03/12CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC - CORRECTI : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/12CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
03/10CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group