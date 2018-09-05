Capital Gearing Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

|
Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
Rosalind Meek
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person closely associated with Graham Meek who is a PDMR and holds the position of Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|
Capital Gearing Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|
213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|Identification code
|GB0001738615
|
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|
|4,046 pence
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
|7
|
|
|- Price
|£283.22
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|24.07.18
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)