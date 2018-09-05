Log in
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC (CGT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/05 12:33:48 pm
4132 GBp   -0.43%
12:38pCAPITAL GEARING : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/04CAPITAL GEARING : Issue of Equity
PR
09/03CAPITAL GEARING : Issue of Equity
PR
Capital Gearing Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/05/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 
Rosalind Meek
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Person closely associated with Graham Meek who is a PDMR and holds the position of Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 
Capital Gearing Trust plc
b) LEI
 
213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification code GB0001738615
b) Nature of the transaction
 
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4,046 pence 7
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 7
- Price £283.22
e) Date of the transaction
 		 24.07.18
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.