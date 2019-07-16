Log in
Capital Gearing Trust plc    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC

(CGT)
07/16 05:35:13 am
4294.8 GBp   0.00%
Capital Gearing Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/16/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 
Graham Meek
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 
Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 
Capital Gearing Trust plc
b) LEI
 
213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification code GB0001738615
b) Nature of the transaction
 
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4,285 pence 1,250
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 1,250
- Price £53,559.75
e) Date of the transaction
 		 15.07.19
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

