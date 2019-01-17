Log in
Capital Gearing Trust : Issue of Equity

01/17/2019 | 11:59am EST

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 17 January 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 17 January 2019 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the 'Company') issued 9,100 Ordinary Shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,071 pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 7,124,789 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 7,124,789.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 6610

Disclaimer

Capital Gearing Trust plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 16:58:09 UTC
