Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capital Gearing Trust plc    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC

(CGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 03/08 05:25:27 pm
4110.0000 GBp   0.00%
11:30aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
11:23aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
03/06CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Gearing Trust : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 11:23am EST

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               08 March 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 08 March 2019 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 7,000 Ordinary Shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,118 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 7,692,989 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 7,692,989.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 6610


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC
11:30aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
11:23aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
03/06CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
03/06CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
03/04CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
03/01CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
03/01CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/27CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/25CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
02/25CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.