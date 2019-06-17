Log in
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC

(CGT)
Capital Gearing Trust : Issue of Equity

06/17/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               17 June 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 17 June 2019 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 20,500 Ordinary Shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,225 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 8,508,038 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 8,508,038.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 1400


© PRNewswire 2019
