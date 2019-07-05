Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capital Gearing Trust plc    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC

(CGT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/05 10:52:42 am
4292.3 GBp   +0.17%
10:43aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
10:34aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/03CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Gearing Trust : Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 10:34am EDT

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               05 July 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 05 July 2019 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 12,898 Ordinary Shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,282 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 8,699,905 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 8,699,905.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 1400


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC
10:43aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
10:34aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/03CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/01CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
07/01CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/28CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/26CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/24CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/21CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
06/20CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Additional Listing of Shares
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About