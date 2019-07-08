Log in
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC

(CGT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/08 10:37:18 am
4281.6 GBp   -0.43%
10:28aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
10:21aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09:38aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PU
News 
News

Capital Gearing Trust : Issue of Equity

07/08/2019 | 10:28am EDT

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 08 July 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 08 July 2019 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the 'Company') issued 12,899 Ordinary Shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,282 pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 8,712,804 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 8,712,804.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 1400

Disclaimer

Capital Gearing Trust plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 14:27:05 UTC
