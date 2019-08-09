Log in
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC

(CGT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 08/09 01:26:31 pm
4355.0000 GBp   +0.35%
12:01pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
10:25aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08/07CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Gearing Trust : Issue of Equity

08/09/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 9 August 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 9 August 2019 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the 'Company') issued 15,999 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,344 pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 9,370,479 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 9,370,479.

The Company now has authority to issue 167,255 Ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 1400

Disclaimer

Capital Gearing Trust plc published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 16:00:11 UTC
