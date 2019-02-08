Log in
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC (CGT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/08 05:54:35 am
4115 GBp   -0.36%
Capital Gearing Trust : Monthly Factsheet

0
02/08/2019 | 05:40am EST

Capital Gearing Trust plc ('the Company')

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 8 February 2019

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for January 2019 is now available on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

http://bit.ly/2Dn1Apz

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

Disclaimer

Capital Gearing Trust plc published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 10:39:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Edwin Graham Meek Chairman
George Andrew Prescott Senior Independent Director
Alastair Robert Laing Non-Executive Director & Investment Manager
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Archibald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC1.72%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS23.78%923
DRAPER ESPRIT-2.78%673
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.82%371
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.82%367
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP15.68%174
