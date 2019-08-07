Log in
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC

(CGT)
Capital Gearing Trust : Monthly Factsheet

08/07/2019 | 11:02am EDT

Capital Gearing Trust plc (“the Company”)

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               7 August 2019

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for July 2019 is now available on the Company’s website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

http://bit.ly/2KAAU8p

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.


