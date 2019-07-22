Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capital Gearing Trust plc    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC

(CGT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/22 03:51:57 am
4296.15 GBp   +0.26%
03:45aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report
PU
03:07aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report
PR
07/19CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Gearing Trust : Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 03:45am EDT

Capital Gearing Trust plc ('the Company')

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 22 July 2019

Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report

The monthly factsheet and quarterly report for June 2019 are now available on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

The reports are also available directly via the following links:

Monthly Factsheet: http://bit.ly/2XUeNDf

Quarterly Report: http://bit.ly/2OaqG3w

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

Disclaimer

Capital Gearing Trust plc published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 07:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC
03:45aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report
PU
03:07aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Monthly Factsheet and Quarterly Report
PR
07/19CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/17CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/16CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
07/15CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/12CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/10CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07/09CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Result of AGM
PR
07/08CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
More news
Chart CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Capital Gearing Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Edwin Graham Meek Chairman
George Andrew Prescott Senior Independent Director
Alastair Robert Laing Non-Executive Director & Investment Manager
Jean Grace Kemmis Matterson Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Archibald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC5.54%476
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS51.81%1 132
EAGLE POINT CREDIT COMPANY INC25.62%423
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP36.82%370
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION9.94%370
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP24.87%199
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group