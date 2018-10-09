Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capital Gearing Trust plc    CGT   GB0001738615

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC (CGT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/09 11:28:47 am
4072.32 GBp   -0.68%
11:27aCAPITAL GEARING : Portfolio Update
PR
10/08CAPITAL GEARING : Issue of Equity
PR
10/05CAPITAL GEARING : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Capital Gearing Trust : Portfolio Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 11:27am CEST

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 October 2018, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of portfolio
Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 1.38%
Residential Secure Income 1.37%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.81%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2018 0.65%
P2P Global Investments 0.60%
Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 2021 0.44%
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure 0.30%
BBGI SICAV SA 0.27%
John Laing Infrastructure Fund 0.07%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting) 0.05%
Total 5.94%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 October 2018, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of portfolio
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019 8.70%        
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 3.43%        
USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2025 3.37%        
Vonovia 2.57%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies 2.40%
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 2.26%        
USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 2029 2.24%
USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025 2.22%
Investor 2.07%
Deutsche Wohnen 1.81%
Total 31.07%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC
11:27aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
10/08CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
10/05CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
10/04CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
10/03CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
10/02CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
10/01CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09/28CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09/26CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
09/25CAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.