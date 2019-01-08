Log in
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC (CGT)
Capital Gearing Trust : Portfolio Update

01/08/2019

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2019, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of portfolio
Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 1.50%
Residential Secure Income 1.16%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.76%
P2P Global Investments 0.58%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.54%
Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 2021 0.43%
Target Healthcare REIT 0.30%
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure 0.28%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting) 0.05%
BBGI SICAV SA 0.04%
Total 5.64%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2019, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of portfolio
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019 8.06%        
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 3.32%        
USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2025 3.28%        
Vonovia 2.74%
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 2.39%        
USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 2029 2.17%
USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025 2.15%        
Deutsche Wohnen 1.97%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies 1.96%
Investor 1.93%
Total 29.97%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© PRNewswire 2019
