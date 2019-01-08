Capital Gearing Trust : Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2019, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of portfolio
|Pershing Square 5.5% 2022
|1.50%
|Residential Secure Income
|1.16%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020
|0.76%
|P2P Global Investments
|0.58%
|Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022
|0.54%
|Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 2021
|0.43%
|Target Healthcare REIT
|0.30%
|Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure
|0.28%
|Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)
|0.05%
|BBGI SICAV SA
|0.04%
|Total
|5.64%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2019, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of portfolio
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019
|8.06%
|USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026
|3.32%
|USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2025
|3.28%
|Vonovia
|2.74%
|Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF
|2.39%
|USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 2029
|2.17%
|USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025
|2.15%
|Deutsche Wohnen
|1.97%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|1.96%
|Investor
|1.93%
|Total
|29.97%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'
prices.
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com