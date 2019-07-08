Capital Gearing Trust : Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2019, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Pershing Square 5.5% 2022
|1.41%
|Residential Secure Income
|0.97%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020
|0.60%
|P2P Global Investments
|0.55%
|Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022
|0.43%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|0.35%
|US Solar Fund
|0.21%
|BBGI SICAV S.A.
|0.05%
|Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)
|0.04%
|Total
|4.61%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2019, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019
|7.01%
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|2.97%
|USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026
|2.71%
|USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2025
|2.69%
|Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF
|2.56%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|2.10%
|Investor B
|1.90%
|USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 2029
|1.78%
|USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025
|1.74%
|Grainger
|1.58%
|Total
|27.04%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'
prices.
