CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC

(CGT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/08 08:28:40 am
4289 GBp   -0.26%
Capital Gearing Trust : Portfolio Update

07/08/2019 | 09:09am EDT

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 July 2019, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets
Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 1.41%
Residential Secure Income 0.97%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.60%
P2P Global Investments 0.55%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.43%
Pershing Square Holdings 0.35%
US Solar Fund 0.21%
BBGI SICAV S.A. 0.05%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting) 0.04%
Total 4.61%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 July 2019, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2019 7.01%        
iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 2.97%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 2.71%        
USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2025 2.69%        
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 2.56%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies 2.10%
Investor B 1.90%
USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 2029 1.78%
USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025 1.74%
Grainger 1.58%        
Total 27.04%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© PRNewswire 2019
