Capital Gearing Trust : Result of General Meeting

01/10/2019 | 06:44am EST

TO: PR Newswire

FROM: CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI:  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

DATE: 10 January 2019

Result of General Meeting

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at a general meeting of the Company held earlier today, the resolutions to renew the Board's authority to issue further shares on a non pre-emptive basis, as set out in the circular to shareholders dated 10 December 2018, were approved by shareholders.  Following today's meeting the Company has the capacity to issue 857,176 ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

The Board will only issue new shares at a premium to net asset value, to meet demand from investors and when the Board believes it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to do so.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the general meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.  Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on each of the resolutions will be published on the Company's website, www.capitalgearingtrust.com.

All enquiries:

PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0131 538 6610
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© PRNewswire 2019
