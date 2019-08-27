Capital Gearing Trust : Result of General Meeting

TO: PR NEWSWIRE

FROM: CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Result of General Meeting

27 August 2019

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at a general meeting of the Company held earlier today, the resolutions to renew the Board's authority to issue further shares on a non pre-emptive basis, as set out in the circular to shareholders dated 1 August 2019, were approved by shareholders. Following today's meeting the Company has the capacity to issue 2,861,678 ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis.

The Board will only issue new shares at a premium to net asset value, to meet demand from investors and when the Board believes it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to do so.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the general meeting has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on each of the resolutions will be published on the Company's website, www.capitalgearingtrust.com.

All enquiries:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com