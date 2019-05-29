CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
To: PR Newswire
From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. ('the Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 29 May 2019
Final Results: Dividend Timetable
The Company announces that, subject to approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2019, the dividend timetable is:
Ex-dividend date: 13 June 2019
Record date: 14 June 2019
Payment date: 19 July 2019
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. operates as an investment company as defined under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. Its dual investment objectives are to preserve shareholders' real wealth and to achieve absolute total return over the medium to longer term, through long only investment in quoted closed-ended funds and other collective investment vehicles, bonds, commodities and cash, as considered appropriate.
All enquiries
PATAC Limited (Company Secretary)
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
