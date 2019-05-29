Log in
Final Results: Dividend Timetable

05/29/2019 | 02:39am EDT

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

To: PR Newswire

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. ('the Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 29 May 2019

Final Results: Dividend Timetable

The Company announces that, subject to approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2019, the dividend timetable is:

Ex-dividend date: 13 June 2019

Record date: 14 June 2019

Payment date: 19 July 2019

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. operates as an investment company as defined under section 833 of the Companies Act 2006. Its dual investment objectives are to preserve shareholders' real wealth and to achieve absolute total return over the medium to longer term, through long only investment in quoted closed-ended funds and other collective investment vehicles, bonds, commodities and cash, as considered appropriate.

All enquiries

PATAC Limited (Company Secretary)
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Disclaimer

Capital Gearing Trust plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 06:38:02 UTC
