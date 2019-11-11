Log in
Capital One AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/11/2019 | 10:15am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.11.2019 / 16:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Anina
Last name(s): Janacek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Capital One AG

b) LEI
391200ZGI3FROE0WYF22 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0SMU79

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 EUR 34200.00 EUR
2.00 EUR 12000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.0000 EUR 46200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Capital One AG
Ludwigstr. 8
80539 München
Germany
Internet: www.capitalone-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

54815  11.11.2019 


© EQS 2019
