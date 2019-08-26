Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  RHEINISCHE-WESTFAELISCHE BOERSE ZU DUESSELDORF  >  Capital One AG    8CA   DE000A0SMU79

CAPITAL ONE AG

(8CA)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 06:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Capital One AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Capital One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.08.2019 / 12:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Capital One AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 30, 2019 German: http://capitalone-ag.de/investor-relations


26.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Capital One AG
Ludwigstr. 8
80539 München
Germany
Internet: www.capitalone-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

863065  26.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=863065&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL ONE AG
06:10aCAPITAL ONE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
08/23THE LATEST : Woman in Capital One case to stay in custody
AQ
08/23DEUTSCHE BANK : Court hears appeal in Trump bank subpoenas case
AQ
08/23CAPITAL ONE : US wants woman accused in Capital One hack to stay locked up
AQ
08/23CAPITAL ONE : Judge orders woman in Capital One case to remain in custody
AQ
08/20CAPITAL ONE : Suspect in huge Capital One breach seeks release from jail
AQ
More news
Chart CAPITAL ONE AG
Duration : Period :
Capital One AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Ludger Zdarta Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Joachim Klenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL ONE AG3
INVESTOR AB17.86%35 165
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-6.11%34 736
HAL TRUST3.00%12 743
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%7 882
KINNEVIK20.07%7 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group