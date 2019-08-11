Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capital One Financial Corporation    COF

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 03:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Capital One (NYSE: COF) on behalf of Capital One investors.  Our investigation concerns whether Capital One has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

On July 29, 2019, Capital One admitted that it suffered a massive data breach exposing the personal data of more than 100 million customers and card applicants. The hacker who accessed the information posted it to a publicly available GitHub account, further exposing sensitive details about Capital One customers and applicants to access by anyone on the Internet. On this news, shares of Capital One fell almost 6% on July 30, to close at $91.21.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Capital One shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Capital One please go to https://bespc.com/COF.   For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-capital-one-nyse-cof-on-behalf-of-stockholders-and-encourages-capital-one-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300899731.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
03:16pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encour..
PR
08/08Banks Give Documents Possibly Linked to Trump to Investigators
DJ
08/08UniCredit Lowers Revenue Outlook -- WSJ
DJ
08/07UniCredit Cuts Revenue Outlook as 2Q Net Profit Soars on Sale of Fineco Stake..
DJ
08/06BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation of Capital One Fina..
PR
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06Senator Presses Amazon On Breach -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group