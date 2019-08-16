Log in
CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General:  Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation - COF

0
08/16/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF).

On July 29, 2019, the Company disclosed that it had suffered a massive data breach wherein the personally identifiable information of more than 100 million customers and credit applicants was obtained by hackers. Then, on August 15, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that, prior to the data breach, “employees raised concerns within the company about what they saw as high turnover in its cybersecurity unit and a failure to promptly install some software to help spot and defend against hacks,” according to its sources.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Capital One’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Capital One’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Capital One shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cof/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
