Capital One Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 4 Years -- Data Talk

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) is currently at $90.00, down $6.92 or 7.14%

-- Would be lowest close since July 18, 2019, when it closed at $88.76

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 24, 2015, when it fell 13.12%

-- On Monday, the bank said that a hacker accessed the information of 106 million of its customers. Capital One said that the breach is expected to cost the company $100 million to $150 million

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 8.24% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 27, 2016, when it fell 11.36%

-- Up 19.06% year-to-date

-- Down 14.86% from its all-time closing high of $105.71 on Jan. 23, 2018

-- Traded as low as $89.29; lowest intraday level since July 18, 2019, when it hit $87.84

-- Down 7.87% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 24, 2015, when it fell as much as 11.6%

-- Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:14:08 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet