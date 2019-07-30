Log in
Capital One Down Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 4 Years -- Data Talk

07/30/2019 | 11:36am EDT

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) is currently at $90.00, down $6.92 or 7.14%

-- Would be lowest close since July 18, 2019, when it closed at $88.76

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since July 24, 2015, when it fell 13.12%

-- On Monday, the bank said that a hacker accessed the information of 106 million of its customers. Capital One said that the breach is expected to cost the company $100 million to $150 million

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 8.24% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 27, 2016, when it fell 11.36%

-- Up 19.06% year-to-date

-- Down 14.86% from its all-time closing high of $105.71 on Jan. 23, 2018

-- Traded as low as $89.29; lowest intraday level since July 18, 2019, when it hit $87.84

-- Down 7.87% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 24, 2015, when it fell as much as 11.6%

-- Seventh worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:14:08 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION -6.93% 90.18 Delayed Quote.28.22%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.13% 27187.23 Delayed Quote.16.69%
NASDAQ 100 -0.37% 7959.379066 Delayed Quote.26.65%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.25% 8272.754498 Delayed Quote.25.54%
S&P 500 -0.27% 3012.57 Delayed Quote.20.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 833 M
EBIT 2019 13 575 M
Net income 2019 5 327 M
Debt 2019 27 012 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 8,56x
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales2019 2,52x
EV / Sales2020 2,40x
Capitalization 45 581 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 108,05  $
Last Close Price 96,92  $
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. Fairbank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Blackley Chief Financial Officer
Robert M. Alexander Chief Information Officer
Michael M. Johnson Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Stan Meyers Director-Technology & Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION28.22%45 581
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY33.43%105 526
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES55.60%29 275
BAJAJ FINANCE23.42%27 275
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL54.94%24 116
ORIX CORPORATION5.59%19 541
