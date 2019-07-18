Log in
Capital One Financial Corporation

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
Capital One Financial : 2Q Profit Falls 15%

07/18/2019 | 04:39pm EDT

By Michael Tobin

Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) said Thursday that its second-quarter profit fell 15% as the financial holding company's revenue increased 1%.

The McLean, Va., company had $1.63 billion in net income, or $3.24 a share, compared with $1.91 billion, or $3.71 a share, at this time last year. Analysts polled by FactSet estimated earnings per share of $2.86.

Revenue was $7.12 billion.

Capital One had net interest income of $5.75 billion, up from $5.55 billion at the end of last year's second quarter. Analysts estimated net interest income of $5.74 billion.

Capital One had $1.38 billion in non-interest income, down from $1.64 billion at this time last year. Analysts estimated non-interest income of $1.27 billion.

Write to Michael Tobin at michael.tobin@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 808 M
EBIT 2019 13 737 M
Net income 2019 5 164 M
Debt 2019 13 119 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 8,04x
P/E ratio 2020 7,37x
EV / Sales2019 1,89x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 41 414 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 107,71  $
Last Close Price 88,19  $
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,35%
