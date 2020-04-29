Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capital One Financial Corporation    COF

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(COF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/29 04:10:00 pm
69.75 USD   +9.41%
06:35pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/23CAPITAL ONE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Swings to 1Q Loss -- Earnings Review
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Capital One Financial : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 06:35pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share payable May 21, 2020, to stockholders of record as of May 11, 2020. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995. Dividends declared by the company are eligible for direct reinvestment in the company's common stock under its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For additional Plan information, stockholders should contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., at 1-888-985-2057 (inside the U.S. and Canada) or 1-781-575-2725 (outside the U.S. and Canada).  

The company also declared a semi-annual dividend on the outstanding shares of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (the "Series E Preferred Stock"). The dividend of $27.75 per share will be paid on June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.20 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (the "Series F Preferred Stock").  Each outstanding share of the Series F Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series F Preferred Stock.  The dividend of $15.50 per share (equivalent to $0.3875 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.20 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (the "Series G Preferred Stock").  Each outstanding share of the Series G Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series G Preferred Stock.  The dividend of $13.00 per share (equivalent to $0.325 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.00 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (the "Series H Preferred Stock").  Each outstanding share of the Series H Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock.  The dividend of $15.00 per share (equivalent to $0.375 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.00 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (the "Series I Preferred Stock").  Each outstanding share of the Series I Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock.  The dividend of $12.50 per share (equivalent to $0.3125 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 4.80 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (the "Series J Preferred Stock").  Each outstanding share of the Series J Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock.  The dividend of $16.133 per share (equivalent to $0.4033 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $269.7 billion in deposits and $396.9 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. AFortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Visit the Capital One newsroom for more Capital One news.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-one-announces-quarterly-dividend-301049780.html

SOURCE Capital One Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP
06:35pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
04/23CAPITAL ONE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/23CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Swings to 1Q Loss -- Earnings Review
DJ
04/23CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Q1 2020 Capital One Financial Earnings Presentation
PU
04/23CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Q1 2020 Capital One Financial Earnings Press Release
PU
04/23CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Q1 2020 Capital One Financial Earnings Financial Supplem..
PU
04/23CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04/23CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Othe..
AQ
04/23CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Reports First Quarter 2020 Net Loss of $1.3 billion, or ..
PR
04/20CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group