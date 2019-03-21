Log in
Capital One Financial Corporation : to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Earnings

03/21/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

MCLEAN, Va., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 25, 2019, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its first quarter 2019 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2019.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company's homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 9, 2019, through the company's homepage.

About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $249.8 billion in deposits and $372.5 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2018. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Visit the Capital One newsroom for more Capital One news.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-one-financial-corporation-to-webcast-conference-call-on-first-quarter-2019-earnings-300816744.html

SOURCE Capital One Financial Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
